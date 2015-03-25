 

Rowe Determined To Get Back To Racing

09 August 2017 03:53
Team Sky's Luke Rowe has said that he hopes to get back to racing as soon as possible after breaking his leg.

Rowe, Team Sky's Road Captain, who was the Lantern Rouge in the Tour De France, won by his team mate Chris Froome, broke his leg whilst white water rafting on his brother's stag do.

"My brother Matt is getting married and so I was away with family and friends for his ‘stag party', " said Rowe to Team Sky's website.
 
"On the first morning we went whitewater rafting. I jumped down into the water but landed in a shallow section on my right leg.
 
"Being a bike rider you get in a lot of scrapes and you get used to injuries, but I knew straight away that it was a bad one.
 
"The team have been brilliant. Dr Usher came out straight away to oversee my treatment and to get me back home, where I've seen the specialists and had surgery.

"It's been a big shock and I know I've got a long period of recovery ahead.

The support I’ve had from the team and specialists has been fantastic and I know I'm in the best possible hands.
 
"It's early days, but speaking to the surgeon about the injury and my rehab gave me confidence so now it's a case of working towards getting myself back on the bike.
 
"I'm determined to get back racing as soon as I can."







Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group






Source: DSG

