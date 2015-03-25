 

Rose New British National Time Trial Champion

22 June 2017 03:12

Claire Rose won her inaugural national title as she claimed the women’s time trial crown at the 2017 HSBC UK | National Road Championships on the Isle of Man.

The Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling rider upgraded her silver medal from 2016 by recording a time of 32:11.32 over the 22km course.

Drops’ Anna Christian set the early pace, crossing the line in 34:13.77. Storey Racing's Neah Evans (34:01.88) brought the time down, before Elinor Barker (Matrix Pro Cycling) stopped the clock on 33:30.13, only to see her fellow Olympic gold medallist, Team WNT's Katie Archibald (32:36.19), take nearly a minute out of that time almost immediately.

Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) then crossed the line in 32:30.94, leaving just two riders, Rose and defending champion Hayley Simmonds (Team WNT), out on the course. Rose set her mark, while Simmonds clocked 32:39.98 to take fourth place.

The new champion was thrilled to claim her first national title.

“It’s not quite sunk in yet, but I’m really, really happy. I knew at about the halfway point that I was just up, so I was really gunning it on the second half of the course.

“With time trials, it’s just about your own effort and really thinking about what you can do rather than what everyone else can do, so that’s how I approach it. I’m over the moon to be able to wear the national champion’s jersey.”





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group 

Source: DSG

