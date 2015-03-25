Rosa Wins Coppi e Bartali

Team Sky’s Diego Rosa has won the Coppi e Bartali race in Italy.

The final stage was a time trial from Florano Modense to Montegibbio which ended with a 12% climb up to the castle.

Team Sky’s Jonathan Dibben set an early time to beat of 20.18 before Jan Tratnik of CCC Sprandi Polkowice finished in 19.22 to set a time which was not to be beaten.

Diego Rosa of Team Sky was the last man down the ramp and he finished second, 28 seconds down on Tratnik’s time to ensure that he took the overall victory.









KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

