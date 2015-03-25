 

Roosen Wins Tacx Pro Classic

15 October 2017 12:46
LottoNL-Jumbo's Timo Roosen won the Tacx Pro Classic race in The Netherlands on Saturday.

The first edition of the Tacx Pro Classic took place between Middelburg and Neeltje Jans, which hosted a stage two finish on a very wet and thundery afternoon in the 2015 Tour De France.

A stage which had a profile that went below sea level in some parts, had Bugter, Burgaudeau, de Bondt, Krul, Meeus, Schelling, Turgis, Van der Duin and Van Rhee in a break which was was 3.10 ahead.

The break split in the second hour of racing leaving Bugter, Burgaudeau, De Bondt and Turgis  up front until they were caught with nine kilometres to go.

Claeys and van der Hoorn then attacked followed by Timo Roosen who stayed clear with van der Hoorn to set up a sprint which Roosen won ahead of 
van der Hoorn, Dylan Groenewegen and Moreno Hofland.

Roosen tweeted about his victory: 

Super happy I won ! The whole team was on ??! Super strong, big thanks !



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the