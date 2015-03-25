Roosen Wins Tacx Pro Classic

LottoNL-Jumbo's Timo Roosen won the Tacx Pro Classic race in The Netherlands on Saturday.





The first edition of the Tacx Pro Classic took place between Middelburg and Neeltje Jans, which hosted a stage two finish on a very wet and thundery afternoon in the 2015 Tour De France.





A stage which had a profile that went below sea level in some parts, had Bugter, Burgaudeau, de Bondt, Krul, Meeus, Schelling, Turgis, Van der Duin and Van Rhee in a break which was was 3.10 ahead.





The break split in the second hour of racing leaving Bugter, Burgaudeau, De Bondt and Turgis up front until they were caught with nine kilometres to go.





Claeys and van der Hoorn then attacked followed by Timo Roosen who stayed clear with van der Hoorn to set up a sprint which Roosen won ahead of

van der Hoorn, Dylan Groenewegen and Moreno Hofland.





Roosen tweeted about his victory: Super happy I won # tacxproclassic ! The whole team was on ! Super strong, big thanks @ LottoJumbo_road ! pic.twitter.com/YKwSn1xlfj



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.