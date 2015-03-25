Roman Dennis The New Leader Of Abu Dhabi Tour

The Australian champion for Individual Time Trial Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing Team) won Stage 4 of the 2018 Abu Dhabi Tour, Al Maryah Island Individual Time Trial (12.6km), and took the lead in the General Classification. On the podium he was rewarded with the race leader's Red Jersey, sponsored by Al Maryah Island.



STAGE RESULT

1 - Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing Team) 12.6km in 14’21”, average speed 52.682km/h

2 - Jonathan Castroviejo (Team Sky) at 14”

3 - Miles Scotson (BMC Racing Team) at 16”



JERSEYS

The Red Jersey, sponsored by the Al Maryah Island (General individual classification by time) - Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing Team)

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 - Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing Team)

2 - Jonathan Castroviejo (Team Sky) at 14”

3 - Miles Scotson (BMC Racing Team) at 16”





Speaking seconds after the stage finish, the winner and new race leader Rohan Dennis said: “I wasn't scheduled to race until Tirreno-Adriatico after the Australian campaign. I'm here after a change of plan ahead of the Giro and I'm pretty happy so far. It was hard to pace today with the wind so, power wise, I felt pretty good for February. It was tricky so I'm happy with the win. Tom Dumoulin had a mechanical but I still beat him by 31 seconds. We always say a bike change requires 30 seconds. It's never good to win over someone like Tom in that way. It's a shame that it actually happened but I think Dumoulin is still pretty dangerous. Valverde is looking good at the moment. I saw him going strong in the wind on stage 2. He should be good on the hills tomorrow too but I'll do my best to win the Abu Dhabi Tour.”



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group





Source: DSG

