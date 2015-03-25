Rolland Takes Route Du Sud Stage Win

Pierre Rolland of Cannondale-Drapac has won the third stage of the Route Du Sud race in France.

Amy De Terre’s Julian Loubet again was in the leader’s jersey for a 167km stage from Saint-Gaudens to Gavarnie-Gèdre which saw the race go into the Pyrénées with a climb of the Col du Tourmalet.

Pierre Rolland and Gianni Moscon were the first to attack on the Tourmalet and were 45 seconds ahead of Silvan Dillier of BMC and 3.50 ahead of the peloton including the race leader.

Dillier, who was second on GC, did catch up with the front two and they were 1.27 ahead of the peloton which had Geraint Thomas of Team Sky doing some big turns on the front with eight kilometres to go.

Rolland struck out with four kilometres to go and stayed away to take the win in 4.56.05 ahead of Moscon and Carapaz.

Silvan Dillier is the new race leader.















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

