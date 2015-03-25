Rolland Takes A Giro Stage Win

Pierre Rolland has won stage seventeen of the 100th Giro D'Italia.

Sunweb’s Tom Dumoulin’s started the day in the maglia rosa and he led out the 168 riders on a 219km stage from Tirano to Canazei (Val di Fassa), which had two big climbs immediately after the start, a lengthy descent through Val di Sole and then an extended climb back to the finish line in Canazei, Val di Fassa.

Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac), Pavel Brutt (Gazprom-Rusvelo) and Matej Mohoric (UAE Team Emirates) were the first to break with Rolland first over the Aprica.

Rolland then led over the Passo Del Tonale with a lead of three minutes over a chasing group of twenty-five riders and then nine minutes back to what was left of the peloton.

On the seventy-kilometre long descent, Rolland dropped back and with sixty kilometres to go the break was over.

Mohoric then stayed in the lead group which was nine minutes ahead of the peloton with 23kms left but after a massive turn on the front, together with his time out front, with seventeen kilometres to go, he allowed the rest in the front group to do the work.

Pierre Rolland found the strength from somewhere and he got into the groove and was seventeen seconds clear with six kilometres remaining.

Rolland was being cheered on this uphill climb as his lead went out to 27 seconds with the peloton including the maglia rosa 7.31 back.

The Cannondale rider kept going and he took the win in 5.42.56 ahead of Rui Costa and Izagirre with the peloton coming home 7.53 down.

