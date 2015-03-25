Rolland So Happy After Giro 100 Stage Win

The race leader Tom Dumoulin said: “I virtually lost the Maglia Rosa today but we were never worried. We just had to chase harder than we expected. I knew other teams would stress for their jerseys, and come to help. But they waited very long to pull. It was their decision. Polanc passed a few riders on GC. My boys did an amazing job and my jersey is safe.”
1 - Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team) - 219km in 5h42’56", average speed 38.316km/h
2 - Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (UAE Team Emirates) at 24"
3 - Gorka Izaguirre (Movistar Team) s.t.
GENERAL CLASSIFICATION
1 - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)
2 - Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) at 31"
3 - Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain - Merida) at 1'12"
4 - Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) at 2'38"
5 - Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha Alpecin) at 2'40"
JERSEYS
- Maglia Rosa (pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)
- Maglia Ciclamino (cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo - Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)
- Maglia Azzurra (blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum - Mikel Landa Meana (Team Sky)
- Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by Eurospin - Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)
