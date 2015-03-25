Rolland: I Told Myself, I Have Not Done It All For Nothing

Pierre Rolland said that he told himself that he had not done it all for nothing as he went over the Col du Tourmalet to win the third stage of the Route Du Sud.





The Cannondale Drapac rider told his team's press office about his win: “There was a quick rush at first. We never had a big advantage because there was Silvan Dillier from BMC, who was only 20 seconds back to the GC.





"On the Tourmalet our advantage was reduced and I decided to accelerate.





“We approached the last climb with little advantage, but I just told myself that I had not done it all for nothing so I’m going as fast as possible.”





Rolland had a stage win in the Giro D'Italia on stage 17 and is expected to be in Cannondale Drapac's team for the Tour De France next month and he said: “At first I did not feel especially strong, but with this strong heat one should not pay attention to the sensations which sometimes feel very different.





“The victory in the Giro freed me of the weight of no longer finding the way to victory. I am happy with how I managed the Giro and heading into the Tour de France.”

















