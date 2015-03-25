 

Rolland: I Don't Have The Word

24 May 2017 10:45
Cannondale Drapac's Pierre Rolland said that he did not have the word after breaking clear to win the 17th stage of the 100th Giro D'Italia.

Rolland told his team's press office: “I don’t have the word in English,” said Rolland. “It’s soulagment [relief]. I worked so hard for this, and I haven’t had the compensation for my work. I have tried to win so many times, and today I finally did. This is the reward for me and all my Cannondale-Drapac teammates.

“Sometimes after a hard stage, I go from the start. “I didn’t think there would be just three of us. I took the first climb easy, the second climb easy, and then I waited for the big group.

“Those big groups are never easy to manage. “They’re like a big lottery.

“In a race like this, at the end, everyone is dead.

“Every rider is tired. It’s an unbelievable fight. I followed some moves, and then in one moment, I thought: ‘Okay, it’s now.’ And I went. I attacked. I got 10 meters. 20 meters. 30 meters. I thought: ‘push! push! push!’ There’s nothing more to it than that.

“I had 10 seconds, 15 seconds, 20 seconds. 25 seconds. I understood Charley on the radio, and I was really connecting with him. We have a good connection from last year and Tour and our experiences there. That helped me today.

“During the winter, I went to Colorado to speak with Jonathan Vaughters, who is the manager of my team and also my coach now,” said Rolland. “We considered my career. We realized that I’m not built for racing the general classification. It’s against my nature. I’m more of an attacker – so we decided I would go for stage wins at the Giro and the Tour.”





Kev Monkss for Digital Sports Group


Source: DSG

Feature United in for Munich winger, City stars expecting Sanchez arrival - Transfer News

United in for Munich winger, City stars expecting ...

Manchester City players expect to be lining up alongside ALEXIS SANCHEZ and KYLE WALKER at the Etihad Stadium next season, according to the Mirror.

Feature 5 possible contenders to replace Sam Allardyce at Crystal Palace

5 possible contenders to replace Sam Allardyce at ...

Sam Allardyce left his role as manager of Crystal Palace on Tuesday night, leaving the Selhurst Park hierarchy in the

Feature A closer look at Manchester United

A closer look at Manchester United's Europa League...

Ajax stand between Manchester United and Europa League glory on Wednesday.

Feature Chelsea make Lukaku top transfer priority, United open to offers for Smalling - Transfer News

Chelsea make Lukaku top transfer priority, United ...

Champions Chelsea have made former striker ROMELU LUKAKU their preferred attacking signing this summer, according to the Evening Standard.

Feature Who will replace David Moyes at Sunderland?

Who will replace David Moyes at Sunderland?...

Sunderland owner Ellis Short has launched the search for a ninth manager in eight-and-a-half years and a sixth in little

Feature Andre Agassi becomes latest

Andre Agassi becomes latest 'super coach' to teach...

World number two Novak Djokovic has announced Andre Agassi, an eight-time grand slam winner, will coach him at the French Open.