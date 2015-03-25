Rolland: I Don't Have The Word

“In a race like this, at the end, everyone is dead.

“Every rider is tired. It’s an unbelievable fight. I followed some moves, and then in one moment, I thought: ‘Okay, it’s now.’ And I went. I attacked. I got 10 meters. 20 meters. 30 meters. I thought: ‘push! push! push!’ There’s nothing more to it than that.

“I had 10 seconds, 15 seconds, 20 seconds. 25 seconds. I understood Charley on the radio, and I was really connecting with him. We have a good connection from last year and Tour and our experiences there. That helped me today.

“During the winter, I went to Colorado to speak with Jonathan Vaughters, who is the manager of my team and also my coach now,” said Rolland. “We considered my career. We realized that I’m not built for racing the general classification. It’s against my nature. I’m more of an attacker – so we decided I would go for stage wins at the Giro and the Tour.”

















Kev Monkss for Digital Sports Group



