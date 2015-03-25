Rohan Dennis Wins Tour De Suisse Opener

Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing Team) won the prologue in Cham on the opening day of the 2017 Tour de Suisse.

The 81 st edition of this nine day race started with a six kilometre opening prologue and had Irishman Ryan Mullen in the hot-seat for nearly two hours after recording a time of 6.37

It was not to last and Rohan Dennis set a new record in the Tour de Suisse with a time of 6.24 with an average of 56.16 km/h.

Dennis' team mate Stefan Küng finished eight seconds to finish second with Matthias Brändle (Trek-Segafredo) in third place and Giro D'Italia winner Tom Dumoulin in fifth place with Mullen eighth.

Speaking to his BMC's press office, Dennis said: "To be leading the race in my first race back, especially a UCI WorldTour race, is quite special. I've been struggling a bit in training since I had to pull out of the Giro d'Italia but I think today was just my day.

"I was a little bit mentally knocked down after the Giro d'Italia. It was a massive goal for me this year. I put a lot of work into it, even from July last year, or August after the Rio Olympics. In the end, things like that happen. I had to move on and try to rebuild. Training hasn't been going too well so today was a little bit of a surprise. Once you get out there you do what you have to do and hope for the best.

"I actually thought that Stefan Kung would probably beat me. Obviously it's his home country so it would have been nice for him to win but he's got more time than me, he's younger and he's a huge talent. I think in a couple of years he might have the victory over me so I will take it while I can."

"A one and two for BMC Racing Team is always good. My first goal for this week was the prologue and the final time trial just to see where I am at and try and have fun during the week. I just want to get into the swing of things and Damiano Caruso is our leader here.

"Stage 2 is a lot harder than it looks on paper. The guys were saying last time they did this circuit that they were 50 or so guys at the finish. But I'll see how my legs are. I'm good over a six to ten minute effort but I haven't really even looked at tomorrow's stage too seriously. I might be really bad or I might be good and be able to keep the jersey. I have nine seconds over Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) and he's a good sprinter. I think it's ten seconds on the line so if he wins and I'm in the peloton, I'll lose it. It might be a day, or two or three."

"We're here for Damiano Caruso, he's our GC guy. I'm not here with GC on my mind. I'm here to have some fun and see how it goes in between the two time trials."





















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group