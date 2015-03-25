Roglic Wins Ster ZLM Opener

LottoNL-Jumbo's Primoz Roglic has won the Ster ZLM opening stage.





This opening stage in this year's race was a 7.5km prologue in Westkappele and saw Marcel Kittel of Quick Step setting the early time to beat with a time of 8.07, some seventten seconds quicker than Robert Wagner.





Lotto Soudal's Andre Greipel went provisionally second with a time of 8.22 and that lasted until Soren Kragh Andersen came home in 8.11.





Kittel's lead was holding until Primoz Roglic was the last rider down the ramp. Roglic, who is a fine time trialler and former ski jumper, did not disappoint and he finished in a time of 8.04 to take the win ahead of Kittel and Max Schachmann of Quick Step.













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group





Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.