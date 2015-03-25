Roglic Wins Basque Country Tour

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) has won the Basque Country Tour.

Roglic led going into the final 122.2km from Eibar to Arrette stage which saw Carlos Verona (Mitchelton-Scott) , Lucas Hamilton (Mitchelton-Scott), Tao Geoghegan Hart (Sky), David Lopez (Sky), Jesper Hansen (Astana), Gregor Mülhberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar), Carlos Betancur (Movistar), Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) , Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida), Jose Herrada (Cofidis), Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha Alpecin) in a break with 45kms to go.

The race leader crashed but was able to get himself back into the bunch and was in to the attacks.

However, the break which was reduced managed to stay away and Enric Mas of Quick Step Floors took the win after pushing away to win in 3.17.34, twelve seconds ahead of Mikel Landa who finished second on GC as Primoz Roglic came in ninth to take the overall victory.

Speaking about the stage and his win, Roglic said: "This was tougher than I and the team expected beforehand.

"Unfortunately, I crashed hard, just after the neutral start. I have abrasions, but all in all it is not too bad. From that moment on, other teams went full gas and the race was on. It was difficult to get back in the front. The team has done an excellent job. I am very proud and grateful. In the end it was mainly a game of poker and I tried to not give them any impressions of how I felt on the bike.

"On the final climb I knew that I had secured the overall win because the climb was not too long. "This was a main goal and I succeeded. In the future I hope to win even more of such a great stage races and who knows one day I can also do well in a Grand Tour."













KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

