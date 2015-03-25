Roglic Solos Home To WIn TDF Stage 17

Primoz Roglic of LottoNL-Jumbo has taken the win on stage seventeen of the 104 th Tour De France.

Team Sky’s Chris Froome was again in the lead for this 183km stage from La Mure to Serre Chevalier Laissac-Sévérac L'Eglise to Le Puy-en-Velay which featured four climbs including the Col du Galibier.

Marcel Sieberg of Lotto Soudal did not start this stage which saw plenty of early attacks and a crash after twenty kilometres involving Warren Barguil, Marcel Kittel and British Champion Steve Cummings.

Thirty three riders in Cyril Gautier and Mathias Frank (AG2R-La Mondiale), Jonathan Castroviejo and Jesus Herrada (Movistar), Michael Gogl, Jarlinson Pantano and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Amaël Moinard, Nicolas Roche and Danilo Wyss (BMC), Darwin Atapuma and Ben Swift (UAE), Rudy Molard (FDJ), Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott), Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data), Pawel Poljanski (Bora-Hansgrohe), Robert Kiserlovski (Katusha-Alpecin), Thomas De Gendt and Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal), Michael Matthews, Simon Geschke and Albert Timmer (Sunweb), Nicolas Edet and Dani Navarro (Cofidis), Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo), Thomas Voeckler and Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie), Alberto Bettiol and Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac), Ondrej Cink (Bahrain-Merida), Marco Minnaard (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Brice Feillu and Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fortuneo-Oscaro) did get away with Michael Matthews taking the five points on the Col d’Ornon category two climb.

Thomas De Gendt joined Matthews and on the descent, they were fifteen seconds ahead as Matthews took the twenty points at the intermediate sprint at Allemont, to put the Team Sunweb rider, now just nine points behind Marcel Kittel in the Green Jersey competition with British rider Ben Swift collecting thirteen points.

With a hundred kilometres to go and with Thibaut Pinot having to abandon due to illness, the break was 3.25 ahead of Chris Froome’s group.

Eight kilometres before the top of la Croix-de-Fer climb, Navarro rejoined De Gendt and Matthews in the lead.

Marcel Kittel, the Green Jersey wearer, had tried to struggle on after his crash. However, his injuries left the Quick Step team rider with no choice but to abandon and put Michael Matthews into green.

De Gendt took the points on the la Croix-de-Fer climb before the trio out front were caught and joined Cyril Gautier and Mathias Frank (AG2R-La Mondiale), Jonathan Castroviejo and Jesus Herrada (Movistar), Alberto Contador, Jarlinson Pantano and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Amaël Moinard and Nicolas Roche (BMC), Darwin Atapuma (UAE), Rudy Molard (FDJ), Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data), Pawel Poljanski (Bora-Hansgrohe), Robert Kiserlovski (Katusha-Alpecin), Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal), Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo), Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie), Alberto Bettiol (Cannondale-Drapac), Ondrej Cink (Bahrain-Merida), Marco Minnaard (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Brice Feillu and Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fortuneo-Oscaro) on the front with a lead of 3.15 with seventy kilometres left.

Primoz Roglic was first over the col du Télégraphe as the gap went out to 3.40 for the group who started on the 17.7km long Col de Galibier climb which had the highest summit of this year’s race at 2,642m.

There was five kilometres of the climb left when Roglic attacked and was able to get 47 seconds clear of Atapuma whilst down the road, Bardet, Froome and Uran made a move through the crowds.

Roglic was first over the top and started on the descent with a lead which was continuing to fall due to the work, Froome and co were doing.

Alberto Contador was named as the most aggressive rider of the day but Roglic was still soloing away going into the final five kilometres.

Roglic, the 27 year old kept going and took the win in 5.07.33 with Uran second and Chris Froome in third place.

Chris Froome keeps his lead in the race with Rigoberto Uran now second on count back.





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

