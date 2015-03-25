Roglic Leads Basque Country Tour

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo won the time trial at the fourth stage of the Basque Country Tour.

Julien Alaphilippe of Quick-Step Floors was still the race leader with this 19.4km pan flat time trial which started and finished in Lodosa.

Patrick Bevan of BMC set the early time to beat of 22.35 and it was a time which kept the New Zealander in the hot seat until Primoz Roglic came home nine seconds quicker to take the overall victory.

Roglic now lead the race by 34 seconds from Julien Alaphilippe and said: I knew that all eyes were on me as a pursuer in the GC and as time trial specialist.

"That provided extra pressure. It was a flat time trial, but there was a lot of wind. At the finish I saw that I had the fastest time, which made me very happy of course."













KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

