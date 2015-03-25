Roelandts Moving To BMC

Lotto Soudal have confirmed on their website that Jurgen Roelandts is leaving and joining BMC.





Lotto Soudal have issued the following statement: "Jürgen Roelandts is leaving the Lotto team after ten seasons. Next year the 32-year-old Belgian will wear the shirt of BMC. Lotto Soudal and Jürgen Roelandts can look back on a wonderful cooperation and can close this chapter with a positive feeling. In the past ten seasons Jürgen set some memorable results, like his victory at the Belgian Championships in 2008 as a neo-pro, his second place at E3 Harelbeke in 2011 and his third places at Ronde van Vlaanderen 2013 and Milan-Sanremo 2016. Jürgen was an important member of André Greipel’s sprint train too and that way he contributed to several victories for the team.





Jürgen Roelandts: “It wasn’t an easy decision to leave the team after ten years. I thought long and hard about it, but I felt like it was time to get out of my comfort zone and to set new goals. As a pro I never rode for another team, so this is an exciting adventure. I feel this is what I need at this point in my career.”

“I chose for BMC because apart from a strong team for the Classics they also have a lot of expertise in time trialling and I want to focus more on that discipline in the future. At BMC I will be racing at the side of Greg Van Avermaet again, with whom I rode in the Lotto team at the start of my career.”

“I am very grateful to Lotto Soudal for the opportunities they gave me. I had many beautiful moments at the team. Starting with winning the national title in 2008 and my victories in the Belgian jersey afterwards (Roelandts won the fourth stage of Tour de Pologne and third stage of Circuit Franco-Belge in the national shirt, LTS). I animated a lot of finales of the Spring Classics, but unfortunately I didn’t win one of those races. I did get some podium places. I also have wonderful memories of the Tour, especially of the edition of 2012 when we had a very strong sprint train and André Greipel won three stages. I am still on good terms with the team and I can look back on a very good cooperation with the teammates and staff over the past ten years.”

Jürgen Roelandts will probably not race anymore this season after he underwent hip surgery on 1 August. Jürgen is walking on crutches right now and will not be able to resume training until September.

Jürgen Roelandts: “In the severe crash I had at Tour Down Under 2012 my hip was already hurt and I hit it again in my crash at Ronde van Vlaanderen three years ago. I probably have incurred a tear in the labrum in that last crash. Since then my hip always hurt a bit while racing, but it didn’t hold me back from setting results. You could compare it to having sore feet. It was only this spring I felt that it influenced my performances. At Paris-Roubaix I was in the running for victory when I got a cramp in my hip. Further examination showed that I had a labral tear.”

“I could do my work for the team at the Tour, with some good lead-outs for André Greipel, despite the fact that I wasn’t completely fit due to the hip injury. Finishing the Tour is never easy and that I was still able to do my job with this injury is satisfying. On August 1, I underwent surgery at AZ Herentals and a day later I was already released from hospital. Everything went well. This surgery requires a rehabilitation of six to eight weeks. I ride half an hour a day on the home trainer: fifteen minutes in the morning and fifteen minutes in the evening. By half September I will be riding on the bike again. My season is probably over, but this surgery was necessary. I still want to race a few more years and that would have been hard with the pain.”













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

