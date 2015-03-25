Roche: Today Was Disappointing

Nicholas Roche admitted to being disappointed with the way things panned out from the second stage of La Vuelta.





Roche, who keeps his KOM jersey, said: “You can't say the Quick-Step movement was a surprise. We knew something was going to happen. I was surprised by the time gaps. I didn't think there was going to be splits. This morning, we knew Quick Step were gonna lead the day. Actually, we thought Trentin was going to be the sprinter, but it was Lampaert. Today was a bit disappointing. I rode very well all day, coming into the sprint I was in the 13th, 14th position to be on the mix. Finally, I got caught up. I was thinking to ride for the jersey tomorrow, but now it won't happen. For sure there are a few second, but there's also a lot of GC guys. The Vuelta is long. I am a bit disappointed for giving away time today, but we will take it day by day”





Combined Jersey wearing Daniel Oss of BMC said: “It was pretty strange. We expected this kind of nervous stage, with a lot of stress in the bunch. Then, you see there's no break and in the final it was pretty nervous and it was hard to do the good move. Personally, I was focused on the jersey, because we were a few guys in a short time. But, and the end, I was boxed and I couldn't do anything more than I did. Tomorrow it will be a completely different stage, maybe the time for climbers.”





British rider Adam Blythe who finished third said: “It was good today – bit disappointed that we were so close but so far. I was feeling good today and I was really up for the stage. The team worked really well today and managed the crosswind sections really well. I have been looking at this stage for a while but you have to be happy with third really and I am looking forward to the next stages and getting that win.”





STAGE RESULT 1. Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors), 4h52’07’’ 2. Matteo Trentin, (Quick-Step Floors) s.t 3. Adam Blythe (Aqua Blue Sport), s.t

INDIVIDUAL GENERAL CLASSIFICATION 1. Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) 2. Matteo Trentin, (Quick-Step Floors) at 1’’ 3. Daniel Oss (BMC) at 3’

JERSEY WEARERS Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) Worn by Matteo Trentin Nicolas Roche (BMC) Daniel Oss (BMC)

