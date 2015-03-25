Roche Happy With KOM Jersey

BMC's Nicholas Roche has said that he is happy with the King Of The Mountain's Jersey after his BMC team took the team time trial on the opening stage of 72nd Vuelta a Espana.





Roche said: "I end up with the climbers' jersey but the main goal this morning was all about getting the team to cross the line with the best time. It's amazing to go once again on the podium of La Vuelta.





"It's great. I do all time trials with a 58 ring, not just today. I didn't spend the whole stage on the 11!





"It was a good pick because I had to do the drag down on the back of the course. I could keep the speed on the downhill. It worked out pretty good.





"It makes three stage wins for me at La Vuelta. I've also lost a lot of them by a few places.





"I'm going to give it a proper go. The good thing with La Vuelta is that you don't have to wait for ten days to see if your legs are there or not.





"On Monday, we'll have an idea already. It'll be important with the team to see where everybody is at, if it's worth to fight for stages or for GC. I came in a decent condition. I did everything I could to recover after the Tour. I'm excited about this race.”

























