Roche: Great To See How Much Irish Cycling Has Developed





The Irish BMC rider was asked by Kev Monks if with himself, Dan Martin, Ryan Mullen, Sam Bennett and Conor Dunne all in good form if these were now halcyon days for Irish cycling.





Roche said: "Yeah, it's great. "Plus you we are in the World Tour.

" If you look at the Championships last week, the level is very competive compared to a couple of years ago and it's great to see how much things have developed over in Ireland.





"A lot of young riders are racing abroad in France or the UK which is already a big step.

" Even when I was there, riders were happy riding round Dublin and their local council.





"So the structures are getting bigger and bigger and it's great to see Irish Cycling back on the scene. Having your own team (Aqua Blue Sports) and obviously An Post who have been pushing for the last ten years now. It's great that it is getting very stable."





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group









Source: DSG

