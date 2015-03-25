Rémy Di Gregorio Suspended

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) announces that French rider Rémy Di Gregorio was notified of an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) of darbepoetin (dEPO)* in a sample collected on 8 March 2018 during Paris-Nice.
This intelligence-led doping control was planned and carried out by the Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation (CADF), the independent body mandated by the UCI, in charge of defining and implementing the anti-doping strategy in cycling, with the collaboration of the Agence Française de Lutte contre le Dopage (AFLD) and the Office central de lutte contre les atteintes à l’environnement et à la santé publique (OCLAESP).
The rider has the right to request and attend the analysis of the B sample.
In accordance with UCI Anti-Doping Rules, the rider has been provisionally suspended until the adjudication of the affair.
At this stage of the procedure, the UCI will not comment any further on this matter.
* dEPO is classified as “Peptide Hormones, Growth Factors, Related Substances and Mimetics” as per the World Anti-Doping Prohibited List.”
KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP
Source: DSG