Rivera Wins RideLondon Classique

Team Sunweb's Coryn Rivera as won the Ride London Classique race.





This WorldTour race provided a strong field who took on twelve 5.5km laps around some of the sights of central London.





Katie Archibald took the first sprint with Christine Masjerus taking the second with six laps to go.





Irish Champion Lydia Bolan did a big turn on the turn as some of those at the back decided to call it quits.





Masjerus took the second place in the third sprint behind Amaelie Dideriksen.





The peloton has pretty much thinned down going into the final lap.





Team Sunweb, American Coryn Rivera came up from third wheel to take the win in 1.39.20 ahead of Lotto Lepistö and Lisa Brennaur.









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group





Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.