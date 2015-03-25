 

Rivera Wins RideLondon Classique

29 July 2017 06:46
Team Sunweb's Coryn Rivera as won the Ride London Classique race.

This WorldTour race provided a strong field who took on twelve 5.5km laps around some of the sights of central London.

Katie Archibald took the first sprint with Christine Masjerus taking the second with six laps to go.

Irish Champion Lydia Bolan did a big turn on the turn as some of those at the back decided to call it quits.

Masjerus took the second place in the third sprint behind Amaelie Dideriksen.

The peloton has pretty much thinned down going into the final lap.

Team Sunweb, American Coryn Rivera came up from third wheel to take the win in 1.39.20 ahead of Lotto Lepistö and Lisa Brennaur.


Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group 

Source: DSG

Feature 5 things you may not know about England seamer Toby Roland-Jones

5 things you may not know about England seamer Tob...

Middlesex seamer Toby Roland-Jones made a stunning impact with his first spell in an England shirt, taking out South Africa's

Feature Tyson Fury timeline as former heavyweight world champion drops retirement hint

Tyson Fury timeline as former heavyweight world ch...

Tyson Fury appeared to announce his retirement from boxing on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.

Feature 5 possible contenders to boost England in third Test

5 possible contenders to boost England in third Te...

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Feature 5 talking points from England

5 talking points from England's second Test defeat...

1.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.