Riders From 33 Countries In La Vuelta

The official startlist shows riders from 33 different countries will take part in the 72nd La Vuelta.





Spanish riders are the most numerous: 31 (that’s four more than last year, when France led the charge with 34). Italy and France are even (20), ahead of Belgium (17), Netherlands (15) and Colombia (12).





Great Britain is represented by six riders. These are Chris Froome and Ian Stannard from Team Sky, Adam and Simon Yates from Orica Scott and Adam Blythe and Mark Christian who ride for Aqua Blue Sport.





Ireland has two representatives in BMC's Nicholas Roche and Aqua Blue Sport's Conor Dunne.





Richard Carapaz (Movistar) will be first rider from Equator to race La Vuelta. Two Northern-Africans are participating: Youcef Reguigui (Dimension Data), from Algeria, and Anass Ait El Abdia (UAE Team Emirates).





64 riders are eligible in the U26 category.





The participants average 27.6 years old.





The youngest, Lennard Kämna ( Sunweb ), is set to celebrate his 21st birthday on the day of the Angliru , just before reaching Madrid, and the oldest, Svein Tuft (Orica-Scott), is 40 years old.





Dani Moreno (Movistar) is the most experienced, having already completed La Vuelta ten times.





75 riders will discover the event and 54 of them will ride their maiden Grand Tour.

















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.