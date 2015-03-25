RideLondon Next For Tour De France Stars

Superstars of the Tour de France will be making London their next stop as the capital gets set to host the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic – Britain’s first men’s UCI WorldTour race.

Britain’s all-conquering Team Sky squad will be returning to celebrate on home roads after Chris Froome secured his fourth Tour de France title and the team’s fifth Yellow Jersey in six years.

Luke Rowe, Team Sky’s road captain at the Tour de France, will be one of the riders in the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey squad. Rowe stood on the podium on the Champs-Elysees yesterday alongside Froome and his fellow team mates as they collected the award for best team in the race.

Another star of the Tour de France jetting into London is Team Sunweb’s Michael Matthews. The Australian won two stages at the Tour and took home the prestigious Green Jersey as winner of the points competition.

Matthews, who finished third at last year’s Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic, said: “Prudential RideLondon is a race that I am looking forward to, the crowds are always incredible which makes for a great racing atmosphere.

“There's a lot going on with various other events on the same day so there's always a great turn out and that extra bit of encouragement at the side of the road makes all the difference."

In total, 15 of the teams that took part in the Tour de France will be in London for the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic which is the world’s richest one-day bike race and, for the first time this year, part of the UCI WorldTour.

The teams coming direct from the Tour de France are:

· AG2R La Mondiale

· BMC Racing Team

· BORA-Hansgrohe

· Cannondale-Drapac

· Lotto-Soudal

· Orica-Scott

· Quick-Step Floors

· Team Dimension Data

· Team Katusha-Alpecin

· Team Lotto NL-Jumbo

· Team Sky

· Team Sunweb

· Trek - Segafredo

· UAE Team Emirates

· Wanty – Groupe Gobert

Mick Bennett, Race Director of the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic, said: “We have assembled the strongest ever field for this year’s Classic which reflects the race’s new status in the UCI WorldTour.

“Everyone who has been enthralled by the racing at the Tour de France over the past three weeks now has the opportunity to see the very same teams light up the streets of London and Surrey.

“Team Sky will be coming back to Britain still on a high after winning yet another Tour de France and with Michael Matthews racing it means, for the first time ever, the Classic will have the Tour’s Green Jersey winner among its starters. I can’t wait for the race now, it’s going to be spectacular.”

It means that Prudential RideLondon, the world’s greatest festival of cycling, now has two UCI WorldTour races as the women’s professional race, the Classique, was granted WorldTour status last year.

Other notable Tour de France riders coming to London are German sprinter Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal), who was second in the final stage on the Champs-Elysees yesterday (Sunday), Britain’s Ben Swift (UAE Team Emirates) who has twice finished on the podium at the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic, and 2016 Paris-Roubaix winner Mat Hayman (Orica-Scott).

Other names to have been confirmed this year include Team Sky’s 2016 Olympic omnium champion Elia Viviani, 2015 Prudential RideLondon-Surrey champion JP Drucker (BMC Racing) plus Sam Bennett (BORA-Hansgrohe), Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) and Sep Vanmarcke (Cannondale-Drapac).

A complete list of riders for the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic will be announced later this week.

The Classic will again be screened live on BBC One from 15:30 to 18:30 on Sunday 30 July. It will be the final event of Prudential RideLondon, the world’s greatest festival of cycling, from July 28-30.

