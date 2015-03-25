RideLondon 100 Ballot Opens Today

The online registration system for the ballot for places in the 2018 Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 opens today at www.PrudentialRideLondon.co.uk.

The Mayor of London’s 2018 Prudential RideLondon festival of cycling will take place over the weekend of 27-29 July 2018 with the 100-mile sportive on Sunday 29 July. The exact routes will be confirmed following the full review of this year’s event.

Hugh Brasher, Event Director for Prudential RideLondon, said: "The Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 is now the most popular sportive in the world with more people applying to ride this event than any other ride on the international calendar. More than 100,000 riders have crossed the famous finish line on The Mall in the first five years of the event, raising tens of millions of pounds for charity on the way."

The registration system will remain open until 80,000 registrations have been received or until Friday 5 January 2018; whichever is the earlier.

The entry fee for UK participants in the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 will be held at £69.00, the same fee as last year.

The online registration system for the ballot for places in the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 46 will open in 2018.

































Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Picture copyright of CNS Sport

Source: DSG

