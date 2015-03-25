Richeze Wins Vuelta A San Juan Stage Four

Max Richeze of Quick Step has won the fourth stage of the 36 th Vuelta a San Juan

Filippo Ganna of UAE Team Emirates, went into the 182.8km stage from Jáchal/Valle Fértil as the race leader, with a five second lead over Rafal Majka.

Cristian Pérez, Alex Cano, Gerado Tivani, Daniel Juárez, Pablo Alarcón and Adrian Richeze got themselves into a break which took a lead of 2.15 before being joined by Daniel Eaton of UnitedHealthcare who finished second in the sprint behind Pablo Alarcón.

The six out front increased their lead to 3.47 before Juarez was first over the first climb of the day ahead of Pablo Alarcón.

It was the same order over the second climb with Cano taking the ten points for being first over the third climb before Stage One winner Fernando Gaviria was one of three riders involved in a crash and was forced to abandon.

Juarez took the points on the second sprint as the pelotón swept up the break and set themselves up for the sprint which was won by Max Richeze of Quick Step Floors in 4.31.48 ahead of Nizzolo and Pelluchi.

Filippo Ganna keeps his lead in the race.









