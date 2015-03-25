RCS Sport Clarify Giro D'Italia In Jerusalem

RCS Sport have issued a statement this morning following news that Israeli government ministers would withdraw their support from the 2018 Giro D'Italia due to the term "West Jerusalem" being used during the launch of the race in Milan yesterday.





RCS Sport have issued the following statement:





"RCS Sport would like to clarify that the start of the Giro d'Italia 2018 will take place from the city of Jerusalem.

During the Presentation of the 2018 race course, technical material containing the wording "West Jerusalem" was used, due to the fact that the race will take place logistically in that area of the city.

That particular wording, devoid of any political value, has been removed from any material related to the Giro d'Italia."

















