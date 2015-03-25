Rainy Start For Tour De France

Rain and showers are forecast for the start of the Tour De France this weekend.





The 104th edition of the Grand Boucle starts in Dusseldorf and the teams, media, race personnel, and spectators will start arriving in the city on the Rhine from Wednesday when a rainy day is forecast with a 90% chance of rain and temperatures of 75 degrees.





Thursday when the riders are presented in the Burgplatz from 6pm onwards, the forecast is for scattered shower and a 60% chance of tain with temperatures at 69 degrees.





Friday is expected to be a day of scattered showers with a 50% chance of rain and temperatures of 69 degrees.





Saturday for the start of the race which starts with a time trial, sees a rainy day forecast with an 80% chance of rain and temperatures of 64 degrees.





Sunday when the race leaves Dusseldorf and sets off for Liege, will see a 70% chance of rain and temperatures of 69 degrees with more rain expected in Liege where temperatures will be around 65 degrees.

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.