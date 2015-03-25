Provisional Riders List For Tirreno-Adriatico

The 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico NamedSport is set to be an unprecedented Race of the Two Seas, thanks to the presence of many of the greatest cycling aces on the provisional entry list, announced today. The race takes place from 7th to the 13th March, organised by RCS Sport/La Gazzetta dello Sport.



Now in its 53rd edition, the race will see 154 riders on the start line, representing 22 teams between them. Among them will be many of the best cyclists in the world, including the entire Tour de France 2017 podium and two thirds of the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España podiums, thanks to Chris Froome (winner of Tour and Vuelta), Tom Dumoulin (winner of the Giro), Vincenzo Nibali (third at the Giro and second at the Vuelta), Rigoberto Uran and Romain Bardet (respectively second and third at the Tour). And if this wasn't enough, among the riders fighting for the General Classification will be Fabio Aru, Richie Porte, Mikel Landa, Miguel Angel Lopez, Adam Yates, Rohan Dennis and Geraint Thomas.



The list of stage hunters is also impressive, starting with the three (consecutive) times UCI Road World Champion Peter Sagan, his historic rivals Greg Van Avermaet and Michal Kwiatkowski, Philippe Gilbert, Diego Ulissi, Edvald Boasson Hagen and the sprinters Fernando Gaviria, Mark Cavendish, Caleb Ewan and Michael Matthews – among the many candidates for a stage win.



DOWNLOADS

UCI WORLDTEAMS - 18 (eligible); total of 22 teams each with 7 riders

AG2R LA MONDIALE - Bardet, Dillier, Geniez

ASTANA PRO TEAM - Lopez, Moser, Lutsenko

BAHRAIN - MERIDA - Nibali, Colbrelli, Pozzovivo

BMC RACING TEAM - Porte, Van Avermaet, Dennis

BORA - HANSGROHE - Sagan, Majka, Formolo

FDJ - Bonnet, Roux, Vaugrenard

LOTTO SOUDAL - Benoot, Marczynski, Debusschere

MITCHELTON - SCOTT - Yates, Ewan, Mezgec

MOVISTAR TEAM - Landa, Amador, Bennati

QUICK - STEP FLOORS - Gaviria, Gilbert, Jungels

TEAM DIMENSION DATA - Cavendish, Boasson Hagen, Meintjes

TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST - DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE - Uran, Modolo, Vanmarcke

TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN - Spilak, Haas, Tony Martin

TEAM LOTTO NL - JUMBO - Roglic, Bennett, Van Emden

TEAM SKY - Froome, Thomas, Kwiatkowski

TEAM SUNWEB - Dumoulin, Matthews, Kelderman

TREK - SEGAFREDO - Brambilla, Nizzolo, Stuyven

UAE TEAM EMIRATES - Aru, Ulissi, Ganna

UCI Professional Continental Teams – 4 wild cards

GAZPROM - RUSVELO - Firsanov, Foliforov, Vlasov

ISRAEL CYCLING ACADEMY - Boivin, Hermans, Sbaragli

NIPPO - VINI FANTINI - EUROPA OVINI - Cunego, Canola, Santaromita

WILIER TRIESTINA - SELLE ITALIA - Pozzato, Mareczko, Zardini

