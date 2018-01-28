Professional Cycling Council Approves 2018 UCI WorldTour Calendar

The Professional Cycling Council (PCC) held its second meeting of the year in Geneva, Switzerland.





High on the agenda was the calendar for the 2018 UCI WorldTour. Following the success of new events coming into the series in 2017, the calendar for 2018 is substantially the same. The success of the Abu Dhabi Tour has led to the extension of this race to five days for 2018 as it continues its place as one of the early season UCI WorldTour races before the series moves to Europe.

To minimise the disruption resulting from the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the PCC has agreed that the Tour de France should take place one week later than originally planned. This change also leads to some other amendments in calendar dates for events in the second half of the season. Details of the provisional 2018 UCI WorldTour calendar are available below. The full UCI men’s road calendar, including races at HC, Class 1 and Class 2 levels, will be published in September.

The PCC also considered a number of topics centred on race safety and security. In particular the size of teams taking part in the three Grand Tours will be reduced from the current 9 to 8, thereby reducing the peloton size to a maximum of 176 and assisting in efforts to ensure the safety of the peloton and the rest of the race convoy. In addition, it is intended that the maximum peloton size for other races in the UCI WorldTour and the UCI Continental Circuits will also be reduced to 176, with the regulations to put this into effect being submitted for approval in due course. These changes will be effective from the 2018 season.

Also in line with the focus on rider safety, the PCC reviewed the recent test of a revised protocol for the calculation of time gaps in stages expected to have bunch sprint finishes held at the Tour de Suisse. The revision changes the time gap for a split to three seconds – instead of one – and is intended to address the issue of increased stress and risk during Grand Tour bunch sprints, while retaining the sporting integrity of the sprint and stage. The revised protocol will now be tested in the 2017 edition of the Tour de France.

A range of other topics were addressed by the PCC. Among these were the organisational requirements for both organisers and teams which have been developed in recent years. The updated versions will be available shortly on the UCI website. Also regarding UCI WorldTeams, it was agreed that the challenge system envisaged as part of the development of the UCI WorldTour would now be put into effect for the 2020 and subsequent seasons.

The next meeting of the PCC will take place in September.





16-21 Jan 18 Santos Tour Down Under AUS ME 2.UWT 28 Jan 18 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race AUS ME 1.UWT

21-25 Feb 18 Abu Dhabi Tour UAE ME 2.UWT

24 Feb 18 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite BEL ME 1.UWT

03 Mar 18 Strade Bianche ITA ME 1.UWT

04-11 Mar 18 Paris-Nice FRA ME 2.UWT

07-13 Mar 18 Tirreno-Adriatico ITA ME 2.UWT

17 Mar 18 Milano-Sanremo ITA ME 1.UWT

19-25 Mar 18 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya ESP ME 2.UWT

23 Mar 18 Record Bank E3 Harelbeke BEL ME 1.UWT

25 Mar 18 Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields BEL ME 1.UWT

28 Mar 18 Dwars door Vlaanderen - A travers la Flandre BEL ME 1.UWT

01 Apr 18 Ronde van Vlaanderen - Tour des Flandres BEL ME 1.UWT

02-07 Apr 18 Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco ESP ME 2.UWT

08 Apr 18 Paris-Roubaix FRA ME 1.UWT

15 Apr 18 Amstel Gold Race NED ME 1.UWT

18 Apr 18 La Flèche Wallonne BEL ME 1.UWT

22 Apr 18 Liège-Bastogne-Liège BEL ME 1.UWT

24-29 Apr 18 Tour de Romandie SUI ME 2.UWT

01 May 18 Eschborn-Frankfurt - Rund um den Finanzplatz GER ME 1.UWT

05-27 May 18 Giro d'Italia ITA ME 2.UWT

13-19 May 18 Amgen Tour of California USA ME 2.UWT

03-10 Jun 18 Critérium du Dauphiné FRA ME 2.UWT

09-17 Jun 18 Tour de Suisse SUI ME 2.UWT

07-29 Jul 18 Tour de France FRA ME 2.UWT

29 Jul 18 Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic GBR ME 1.UWT

04 Aug 18 Clasica Ciclista San Sebastian ESP ME 1.UWT

04-10 Aug 18 Tour de Pologne POL ME 2.UWT

13-19 Aug 18 Binck Bank Tour --- ME 2.UWT

19 Aug 18 EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg GER ME 1.UWT

25 Aug 18 - 16 Sep 18 La Vuelta ciclista a España ESP ME 2.UWT

26 Aug 18 Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France FRA ME 1.UWT

07 Sep 18 Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec CAN ME 1.UWT

09 Sep 18 Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal CAN ME 1.UWT

01-12 Oct 18 Jeux Olympiques de la Jeunesse / Youth Olympic Games ARG JOJ 06 Oct 18 Il Lombardia ITA ME 1.UWT

09-14 Oct 18 Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey TUR ME 2.UWT

16-21 Oct 18 Gree-Tour of Guangxi







Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group



Source: DSG

