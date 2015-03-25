Primoz Roglic: It's Crazy

LottoNL-Jumbo's Primoz Roglic said it's crazy after the former Ski jumper took the win on stage seventeen of the 104th Tour De France.





Speaking to ASO, Roglic said: “Somehow it feels nice to become the first Slovenian stage winner of the Tour de France. But it's also crazy that I'm the man who can make some cycling history for Slovenia as I was not a cyclist until I turned 22.





"I was probably dreaming of winning a Tour de France stage and that's why I started cycling but dreaming is one thing, the reality is another one. Just to participate to the Tour de France was something beautiful for me.





"To realise that I have the abilities to win a stage is unbelievable. The crucial moment of the race today was when I rode away from the front group. It was a great feeling.”









Race Leader Chris Froome, who finished third on the stage, said: "I was surprised about Fabio Aru dropping today. I expected him to attack. But in a Grand Tour, it's the third week that really tests everyone. Personally, I felt a lot better than in the Pyrenees one week ago, hopefully same legs tomorrow. My team was also brilliant under pressure. I rode behind Dan Martin because I didn't want to get into the same situation as last week when some GC riders went up the road and nobody wanted to chase. My legs felt good so why not keep everyone in check. That would be incredible if Mikel Landa could finish on the podium as well. He showed today how strong he was in the Galibier. Tomorrow up the Izoard, it'll be just about the legs.”









STAGE RESULT 1. Primoz Roglic (Team Lotto NL - Jumbo) in 5h07’41’’ 2. Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team) at 1’13’’ 3. Christopher Froome (Team Sky) at 1’13’’











Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group Photo credit : ASO/Pauline BALLET

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.