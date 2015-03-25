Preidler - Austrian Time Trial Champion

Team Sunweb have taken their second national victory today as Georg Predlier (AUT) reclaimed his time trial title, taking the win in Austria to wear his national colours for the next year.



Preidler set out to reclaim the title he had in 2015 in Austria today, aiming to add a second national time trial victory to his palmares. It was a day where all of the variables matched, with the hilly course suiting Preidler's strengths. After a powerful, flawless time trial the Austrian stormed past his rivals to take the victory by almost 40 seconds with a time of 32 minutes and 46 seconds.



After the win Preidler said: "I'm really happy with the result. I had expected to maybe get onto the podium but didn't anticipate winning whatsoever. The competition was so fierce with two other really strong guys that I thought would take the win. I gave it my all and it worked out that I was fast enough. I'm really pleased to be able to wear the jersey again."



Team Sunweb coach Luke Roberts (AUS) added: "Georg has had a really heavy lead up to the championships with a tough Giro followed by the Tour de Suisse but he came through it all fit and healthy. Knowing that the course today would suit him well we fine-tuned his training to go for the title. He has put in a great ride tonight to take the jersey and it's very well deserved."









Source: DSG

