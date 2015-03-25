Preidler - Austrian Time Trial Champion

Preidler set out to reclaim the title he had in 2015 in Austria today, aiming to add a second national time trial victory to his palmares. It was a day where all of the variables matched, with the hilly course suiting Preidler's strengths. After a powerful, flawless time trial the Austrian stormed past his rivals to take the victory by almost 40 seconds with a time of 32 minutes and 46 seconds.
After the win Preidler said: "I'm really happy with the result. I had expected to maybe get onto the podium but didn't anticipate winning whatsoever. The competition was so fierce with two other really strong guys that I thought would take the win. I gave it my all and it worked out that I was fast enough. I'm really pleased to be able to wear the jersey again."
Team Sunweb coach Luke Roberts (AUS) added: "Georg has had a really heavy lead up to the championships with a tough Giro followed by the Tour de Suisse but he came through it all fit and healthy. Knowing that the course today would suit him well we fine-tuned his training to go for the title. He has put in a great ride tonight to take the jersey and it's very well deserved."
Source: DSG