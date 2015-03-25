 

Pozzovivo Picks Up Tour De Suisse Stage Win

15 June 2017 04:52
Domenico Pozzovivo of AG2R La Mondiale has won the sixth stage of the Tour De Suisse.

Damiano Caruso of the BMC, was the leader for this 166.7km stage from Locarno to La Pont. 
The early attacks were dealt with by the peloton in the opening thirty kilometres and it was not until the 118kms to go mark that Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto Soudal) put together a break which included Philip Deignan (Team Sky), Jan Bakelants (Ag2r La Mondiale), Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac), Carlos Verona (Orica-Scott), Antonio Pedrero (Movistar), Ondrej Cink (Bahrain-Merida) and Simone Petilli (UAE Team Emirates), Bart De Clerq (Lotto Soudal) and David De La Cruz (Quick-Step) got into a break and were able to get 35 seconds ahead of the peloton.

Into the closing stages and only Woods was left from the original break with Domenico Pozzovivo for company.

Woods was caught just going into the final kilometre and Pozzovivo took the win in 4.38.39 ahead of Rui Costa and Jon Izagirre. 

Pozzovivo now provisionally leads the race.


Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group 

Source: DSG

Feature Most expensive British goalkeepers of all time

Most expensive British goalkeepers of all time...

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has completed his big money move to Everton from Sunderland.

Feature Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor in numbers

Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor in numbers...

Floyd Mayweather's fight against Conor McGregor in August is set to break all of boxing's box-office records.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's Champions Troph...

England's eight-wicket Champions Trophy semi-final trouncing by Pakistan taught us some lessons - not all for the first time.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's Champions Troph...

England's eight-wicket Champions Trophy semi-final trouncing by Pakistan taught us some lessons - not all for the first time.

Feature The British and Irish Lions - lessons from history

The British and Irish Lions - lessons from history...

The British and Irish Lions are deep into their preparation for the Test series against New Zealand, with four matches now under their belt.

Feature A look at the opening day records of the Premier League teams

A look at the opening day records of the Premier L...

With next season's Premier League fixture list revealed, managers and their coaching staff will have already started putting plans in