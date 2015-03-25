Pozzovivo Picks Up Tour De Suisse Stage Win

Domenico Pozzovivo of AG2R La Mondiale has won the sixth stage of the Tour De Suisse.





Damiano Caruso of the BMC, was the leader for this 166.7km stage from Locarno to La Pont.

The early attacks were dealt with by the peloton in the opening thirty kilometres and it was not until the 118kms to go mark that Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto Soudal) put together a break which included Philip Deignan (Team Sky), Jan Bakelants (Ag2r La Mondiale), Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac), Carlos Verona (Orica-Scott), Antonio Pedrero (Movistar), Ondrej Cink (Bahrain-Merida) and Simone Petilli (UAE Team Emirates), Bart De Clerq (Lotto Soudal) and David De La Cruz (Quick-Step) got into a break and were able to get 35 seconds ahead of the peloton.





Into the closing stages and only Woods was left from the original break with Domenico Pozzovivo for company.





Woods was caught just going into the final kilometre and Pozzovivo took the win in 4.38.39 ahead of Rui Costa and Jon Izagirre.





Pozzovivo now provisionally leads the race.









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group





Source: DSG

