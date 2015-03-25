 

Porte Takes Criterion Du Dauphine Time Trial

07 June 2017 04:29
Richie Porte has won the Criterium du Dauphine time trial.

Thomas De Gendt of Lotto Soudal was the lead for this 23.5km time trial from La Tour-du-Pin to Bourgin-Jallieu.

Aleksejs Saramotins of Bora Hansgrohe was the first rider down the ramp but it was Fumiyuki Beppu who finished in 31.25.

Groendahl Jansen, Cyril Lemoine and Darryl Impey all went quick with the South African coming home in 29.02.

Tony Martin then set the new best time of 28.19 and claimed he was tired. One man was Richie Porte of BMC who came home to finish in 28.07 and take the win.

Porte said abut his win to France Television: ‘I’ve done a very good time trial out there. I’m happy with that. It’s my best time trial so far but there’s still a long way to go until Sunday.’
Thomas De Gendt finished ninth and keeps his yellow-blue jersey.    

Source: DSG

Feature Transfer News: Mbappe subject of word record transfer bid

Transfer News: Mbappe subject of word record trans...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYMonaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE is expected to be hot property this summer as a number of clubs

Feature Cheick Tiote - from barefoot boy on streets of Abidjan to Premier League hero

Cheick Tiote - from barefoot boy on streets of Abi...

Boots were an unattainable luxury for Cheick Tiote when he started playing football on the streets of Abidjan in the Ivory Coast at the age of 10.

Feature 5 of the best Champions League final goals

5 of the best Champions League final goals...

Mario Mandzukic's quite brilliant overhead kick had nearly everyone watching the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid applauding.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions

5 things we learned from the Lions' victory over t...

Owen Farrell rescued the British and Irish Lions in their first touring match of 2017, a tetchy 13-7 win over

Feature United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monaco reject huge offer from Arsenal for Mbappe

United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monac...

L'Equipe claim Arsenal have made an £87million offer to sign Monaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE, the 18-year-old who scored 26 goals

Feature City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United turn down Madrid offer for De Gea - Transfer New

City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United t...

Manchester City are preparing a £100million deal for VIRGIL VAN DIJK that they hope will allow them to beat Chelsea