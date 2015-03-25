Porte Takes Criterion Du Dauphine Time Trial

Richie Porte has won the Criterium du Dauphine time trial.





Thomas De Gendt of Lotto Soudal was the lead for this 23.5km time trial from La Tour-du-Pin to Bourgin-Jallieu.





Aleksejs Saramotins of Bora Hansgrohe was the first rider down the ramp but it was Fumiyuki Beppu who finished in 31.25.





Groendahl Jansen, Cyril Lemoine and Darryl Impey all went quick with the South African coming home in 29.02.





Tony Martin then set the new best time of 28.19 and claimed he was tired. One man was Richie Porte of BMC who came home to finish in 28.07 and take the win.





Porte said abut his win to France Television: ‘I’ve done a very good time trial out there. I’m happy with that. It’s my best time trial so far but there’s still a long way to go until Sunday.’

Thomas De Gendt finished ninth and keeps his yellow-blue jersey.





Source: DSG

