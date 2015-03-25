Porec Trophy Win For ONE Pro Cycling Rider

ONE Pro Cycling’s Emils Liepins has won the Porec Trophy race in Croatia.

A 156km race from Porec to Tar in Istria, saw one lone ride get clear and have a ninety second lead after sixty kilometres.

He was caught and three more riders in this 1.2 category race took over on the front and stayed away until the peloton brought then back with four kilometres remaining.

It came down to a bunch sprint with Emils Liepins of British team ONE Pro Cycling taking the win in 3.23.33 ahead of Asjbarn Koragh Anderson with British rider Tom Stewart of JLT Condor in ninth place.













