Poels Wins Paris-Nice Time Trial

Team Sky’s Woet Poels has won the time trial at the 76 th Paris-Nice race in France.

Astana’s Luis Leon Sanchez was the man in the yellow jersey for this 18.4km time trial from La Fouillouse to Saint-Étienne.

Groupama-FDJ's Ignatas Konovalovas was the first rider down the ramp at 1.30pm local time and finished in 29.55.

Team Sky’s David Lopez then came home in 28:26 with Lotto Soudal’s Thomas De Gendt posting a time of 26:44 which was quickly beaten by Dylan Van Baarle with the Team Sky rider finishing in a time of 26.21 to go into the hot seat.

That lead lasted until his team mate David De La Cruz finished in 26.07 and took over the race lead.

Simon Yates of Mitchelton Scott finished in 26.06 and the lead changed again with first Henao and then Soler leading before Wout Poels of Team Sky set a time of 25.33.

The race leader was last to go but finished 28 seconds down on the time of Wout Poels who took the stage win with Sanchez keeping his lead in the race.

1 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:25:33

2 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:11

3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:16

4 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:20

5 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:27









KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

