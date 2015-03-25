Pinot Takes Penultimate Giro 100 Stage Win

Thibaut Pinot of FDJ took the win on stage twenty of the 100 th Giro D’Italia.

Nairo Quintana of Movistar started the penultimate stage in the maglia rosa and the Colombian led out the 163 riders minus Stephen Krujswijk of LottoNL-Jumbo on a 190km stage from Pordenone to Asiago , defending a 38 second lead over Tom Dumoulin.

Six riders in Dylan Teuns, Tom-Jelte Slagter, Matthieu Ladagnous, Dries Devenyns, Maxim Belkov and Filipo Pozzato.formed the first break with Pozzato taking the sprint at Conegliano.

Their lead went out to four minutes and 6.50 with 109kms remaining as the break started on the 24km long Monte Grappa climb.

It was just Dries Devenyns of Quick Step and Dylan Teuns of BMC who were left on the front as Deveyns was first over the climb with a lead of 2.20 over the two groups that made up the peloton with the first containing the race leader.

Onto the final climb of the stage and the 100 th Giro D’Italia which was the Foza and one that Gianni Visconti did not undertake as he abandoned the race.

Nairo Quintana and Vincenzo Nibali went after the leaders which was now Katusha’s Ilnur Zakarin and AG2R’s Domenico Pozzovivo with just over twenty kilometres to go. Thibaut Pinot and joined them as Yates hung on in on the group behind, which included Tom Dumoulin.

Pinot, Quintana and Nibali started to put some distance between themselves and Dumoulin.

Pozzovivo took the main points on the final climb which meant there were fourteen kilometres left to the finish.

Quintana’s group got up to leaders to form a five man group whilst Dumoulin was continuing to dig deep and try and join the leaders.

Under the flam rouge and Quintana attacked but Thibaut Pinot of came down the middle and took the win in 4.57.58 ahead of Zakarin, Nibali, Pozzovivo and Quintana who keeps his pink jersey by 39 seconds from Nibali with the group of Dumoulin and Adam Yates’ group finishing fifteen seconds back.





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

