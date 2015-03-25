 

Pinot - I've Nothing Negative To Say About My Giro

27 May 2017 06:47
Thibaut Pinot said that he has nothing negative to say about his performance in the 100th Giro D'Italia after taking the win on stage twenty.

Pinot said to RCS Sport: “Stage victory is not more important than riding for GC but this is why I’m a bike rider: I fight for winning races and today's been a good victory to beat the top contenders of the Giro. I feel that together with Nibali and Quintana we cooperated very well – we gave 100% and we weren't counting our pedal strokes – but once we rejoined with Pozzovivo and Zakarin I knew that they had the stage win in mind, and I did too in the last two kilometres.

"However, staying 15 seconds ahead of a strong rouleur like Dumoulin means that our cooperation was good. At the start of the Giro in Sardinia I said that I wanted a stage win and a place on the final podium. I’ve done the hardest bit and now there are 30km left I’ll give it all to finish the Giro with no regrets:

"I’ll fight for the overall victory, but Dumoulin probably remains the favourite. I also remember that Quintana won a time trial at the Route du Sud ahead of Sylvain Chavanel last year. He can defend himself – it’ll be a superb battle as nobody is able to say who will win the Giro and that’s beautiful.

"Whatever happens tomorrow, I hope to come back to the Giro in the future; I was always convinced this race suits me and this year it’s been better than I could've hoped for so far and I have nothing negative to say about my Giro.”

Nairo Quintana of Movistar is in the maglia rosa going into the final stage which is a time trial and he said: "The reality of today’s stage is maybe not what it looked like. I gave it all in the leading group; I wanted to gain more time and the riders who were with me had the same intention so gave their all as well. The gap I've now got over Tom Dumoulin is not enough but it might be the right one as it’s important to keep strength and motivation. I’ve done some good time trials in the past and I hope tomorrow’s will be even better.

"It’s unusual to defend the Maglia Rosa on the last day but I’ll give my best. I’m not afraid of the closing time trial: my head says I can win or lose so everything is possible. I’m also not considering that I might not be on the final podium – my only intention is to win the Giro. We came for this challenge with good feelings and although it’s not easy to be at 100% when pursuing two goals but we’ve done well so far with great team work. I wouldn’t change anything I did in the Giro so far – even when we let Thibaut Pinot gain about one minute [in Ortisei].

"Coming to a race as a favourite means you need to make some choices but we aren’t machines, we can’t control everything.”

FINAL STAGE TWENTY RESULT
1 - Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) - 190km in 4h57’58”, average speed 38.259km/h
2 - Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha Alpecin) s.t.
3 - Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain - Merida) s.t.
4 - Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) s.t.
5 - Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) s.t.

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION
1 - Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team)
2 - Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain - Merida) at 39"
3 - Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) at 43"
4 - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) at 53"
5 - Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha Alpecin) at 1'15"

JERSEYS

  • Maglia Rosa (pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel - Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team)
  • Maglia Ciclamino (cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo - Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)
  • Maglia Azzurra (blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum - Mikel Landa Meana (Team Sky)
  • Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by Eurospin - Adam Yates (Orica - Scott)


Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

