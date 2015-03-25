Pinot: I'm Worried About The First Week





Speaking at the FDJ Press Conference in the Messe Centre in Dusseldorf, Pinot said that the team was set up perfectly for French champion Arnaud Demare in the sprints and was not worried that he was going into the race without his "Swiss Guard" as he knew they would not be riding the Tour which starts on Saturday.





Pinot admitted that the form of Chris Froome in the Dauphiné was three weeks ago and he along with Contador would still be a massive threat.





"I am more worried about the the start of the race," Pinot said. "I will be looking forward to the last two weeks with a lot of climbing to go.

The goal is to win a stage and the Green Jersey is an objective later."









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group (Dusseldorf)

Source: DSG

