Pidcock The Junior Mens World Champion

British rider Tom Pidcock is the Junior Men’s World Time Trial Champion.





The European, and world champion at junior level in cyclo-cross, started 60th out of 78 riders on a 21.1km course in Bergen and finished in 28.02, twelve seconds ahead of Italian Antonio Puppio with Poland’s Filip Maciejuk taking the bronze medal.





"I knew a podium was a possibility, but I didn't really think I'd take the lead and then hold it all the way to the finish like that," said Pidcock about his win.

"I haven't recovered yet, I was struggling to sit on that chair. When I recover, I think it will sink in a bit more."











