Pichon Wins The PMU Coupe De France

By finishing eighth in the GP Isbergues, just behind Nacer Bouhanni, Laurent Pichon of Fortuneo Oscar is assured of winning the PMU Coupe De Francecup of France before the last race, the Tour de Vendée.





Pichon said: "Tonight, I smile, I did it, we did!





"I'm also relieved. I must confess that the doubt was settled this week.





"For suspense and for our sport, it was good news that Nacer was in with a chance in the final two rounds, but for me it was extra pressure to manage the race.





"I was afraid that the victory would not escape me, but yesterday and this morning, I was focused and motivated to pick up points. I managed to turn the fear of losing into a positive energy.





"For us, the ideal scenario was that the breakaway to go to the end. The peloton played and lost.





"I saw Cavendish and Bouhanni and didn't want them to leave me behind. Nacer ended right in front of me, it takes me only two points but I was able to enjoy that it was won.





"This sprint will give me confidence. In the past, I repeatedly crashed during sprints. Today, I had a place, I'm not asked questions.





"This victory rewards consistency, I'm happy tonight. The season is not yet over, with my friends, we're going to do everything to bring the team classification of the Coupe De France in Brittany."





Benoit Cosnefroy of AG2R La Mondiale) won the GP Isbergues in 4.48.47 ahead of Pierre Gouault of HP BTP - Auber 93 with Mark Cavendish of Dimension Data in sixth place and Nacer Bouhanni of Cofidis in seventh.





British rider Andy Leigh of Tarteletto - Isorex finished 104th.





























Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group



Source: DSG

