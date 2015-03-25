 

Phil Bauhaus Out Of Giro 100

25 May 2017 12:39
After a challenging few weeks of racing at the Giro d'Italia, Team Sunweb's German Grand Tour debutant Phil Bauhaus has called it a day, abandoning the race on its 17th stage due to fatigue. The youngest member of Team Sunweb's Giro d'Italia roster had a successful debut taking five top 15 finishes including a close podium finish at stage 12. Bauhaus also played a key role in keeping the Maglia Rosa safe on the shoulders of Tom Dumoulin (NED) for what has now been seven consecutive days.

Team Sunweb physician Anko Boelens (NED) said: "The decision was made for Phil to abandon after a tough few weeks of racing. He was experiencing some fatigue and we decided that the best way forward was for him to leave the Giro on a positive note and head home for some well earned rest in preparation for his coming races."

After his abandon Bauhaus said: "It's been a really good experience to be part of the team and great to have been part of a really successful race so far. I feel like I have learned a lot and developed whilst being here with the team. Unfortunately the last few days I have become really tired and after a huge effort today my tank was completely empty. It's a shame to leave but I am proud to have played a role in the team's fight for the Maglia Rosa and I look forward to my next Grand Tour."

Team Sunweb coach Aike Visbeek (NED) added: "Phil has ridden an amazing Grand Tour. He has done a huge amount of work over the past few weeks and unfortunately today he ran out of energy. He has already come really far in this race and we are proud of the development that he has made. He has contributed to our goals here at the Giro d'Italia and his results in the sprints show a really promising future for him."

Source: DSG

Feature United in for Munich winger, City stars expecting Sanchez arrival - Transfer News

United in for Munich winger, City stars expecting ...

Manchester City players expect to be lining up alongside ALEXIS SANCHEZ and KYLE WALKER at the Etihad Stadium next season, according to the Mirror.

Feature 5 possible contenders to replace Sam Allardyce at Crystal Palace

5 possible contenders to replace Sam Allardyce at ...

Sam Allardyce left his role as manager of Crystal Palace on Tuesday night, leaving the Selhurst Park hierarchy in the

Feature A closer look at Manchester United

A closer look at Manchester United's Europa League...

Ajax stand between Manchester United and Europa League glory on Wednesday.

Feature Chelsea make Lukaku top transfer priority, United open to offers for Smalling - Transfer News

Chelsea make Lukaku top transfer priority, United ...

Champions Chelsea have made former striker ROMELU LUKAKU their preferred attacking signing this summer, according to the Evening Standard.

Feature Who will replace David Moyes at Sunderland?

Who will replace David Moyes at Sunderland?...

Sunderland owner Ellis Short has launched the search for a ninth manager in eight-and-a-half years and a sixth in little

Feature Andre Agassi becomes latest

Andre Agassi becomes latest 'super coach' to teach...

World number two Novak Djokovic has announced Andre Agassi, an eight-time grand slam winner, will coach him at the French Open.