Phil Bauhaus Out Of Giro 100

After a challenging few weeks of racing at the Giro d'Italia, Team Sunweb's German Grand Tour debutant Phil Bauhaus has called it a day, abandoning the race on its 17th stage due to fatigue. The youngest member of Team Sunweb's Giro d'Italia roster had a successful debut taking five top 15 finishes including a close podium finish at stage 12. Bauhaus also played a key role in keeping the Maglia Rosa safe on the shoulders of Tom Dumoulin (NED) for what has now been seven consecutive days.



Team Sunweb physician Anko Boelens (NED) said: "The decision was made for Phil to abandon after a tough few weeks of racing. He was experiencing some fatigue and we decided that the best way forward was for him to leave the Giro on a positive note and head home for some well earned rest in preparation for his coming races."



After his abandon Bauhaus said: "It's been a really good experience to be part of the team and great to have been part of a really successful race so far. I feel like I have learned a lot and developed whilst being here with the team. Unfortunately the last few days I have become really tired and after a huge effort today my tank was completely empty. It's a shame to leave but I am proud to have played a role in the team's fight for the Maglia Rosa and I look forward to my next Grand Tour."



Team Sunweb coach Aike Visbeek (NED) added: "Phil has ridden an amazing Grand Tour. He has done a huge amount of work over the past few weeks and unfortunately today he ran out of energy. He has already come really far in this race and we are proud of the development that he has made. He has contributed to our goals here at the Giro d'Italia and his results in the sprints show a really promising future for him."

Source: DSG

