Peters Comes Home First In Stoke On Trent

Amy Peter’s of Boels Domans won the second stage of the Ovo Energy Women’s Tour.





After Katarzyna Niewadoma's solo win on stage one, it was off to Stoke On Trent for this second 144.5km stage which took in Stone, Rocester and the category one climb at Gun Hill before heading back into the Potteries City centre.





There were big crowds to see the riders off on a wet morning.





The peloton stayed together but with 28kms gone, Lisa Brennaur briefly got away but the peloton were in no mood to get caught and pulled her back.





Marti Bastianelli of Ale Cipollini, the 2007 World Champion was next to attack after 41kms and was straight into a 22 second lead before she too was pulle back and her team mate Anna Trevisi took over and was joined by Alison Jackson of Bepink.





The gap went out to a hundred and eight seconds but yet again, the peloton wanted a sprint in Stoke On Trent where it was now sunny and had the gap down to thirty seconds after eighty two kilometres.





Two kilometres later and they were caught and Jackson took the three points on the Eisberg Wine sprint.





Six riders in Majerus, Koppenburg, Pitcha, Roy, Brand and Worrack launched a new attack.

On the Ipstones climb,Lucinda Brand got away and took an eleven second lead over Worrack and Majerus to take the points on the climb with Audrey Cordon taking seven points to keep her lead in the QOM jersey.





Brand was 1.20 ahead with 25kms to go and fifty five seconds ahead five kilometres later.

Brand who won the combativity award started on the final climb at Gun Hill with a fifty second lead.





Brand was first over the climb with Cordon second but her lead was now only twenty seconds and with seven kilometres to go, Brand was caught.





Through the tight turns and onto the finish line and it was Amy Peter’s who got ober the line to take the win ahead of Hannah Barnes.





Katarzyna Niewiadoma keeps her race lead.





Kev Monks For Digital Sports Group





















































Source: DSG

