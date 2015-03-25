Peter Sagan Wins Paris-Roubaix

Bora Hansgrohe’s Peter Sagan has won the Paris-Roubaix race.

This Monument race, known as the Hell Of The North was over 257kms and from Compiègne to Roubaix.

Through the crowds marking the 1918 Armistice, the race stayed together but a break did form and init with 195kms to go were Sven Erik Bystrøm (UAE Team Emirates), Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale), Marc Soler (Movistar Team), Ludovic Robeet (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic), Jimmy Duquennoy (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic), Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal), Geoffrey Soupe (Cofidis, Solutions Credits), Gatis Smukulis (Delko Marseille Provence KTM), and Jay Robert Thomson (Dimension Data).

They were 8.16 ahead with 174kms left on a sunny day as Barbero of Movistar crashed planting his face in a ditch.

Bora Hansgrohe got to the front and helped knock a minute off before they went over the first sector of the 29 sectors of cobbles at Troisvilles.

There was a big crash on the next sector with a number of riders going down or taking diversions with one Katusha rider crashing heavily and Michael Goolaerts taken to hospital.

At sector 27, the lead was down to 5.27 and another minute had been knocked off by the time, they started on the 3,200m pave at Quiévy which was sector 26.

Riders suffered punctures and there was another crash with Gianni Moscon going down but being able to get back into the peloton.

At Quérénaing for sector 23, the gap was at 3.22 and it was quickly onto sector 22 for the break who were riding at 50kmh.

With 99kms to go, there was another big crash with Matteo Trentin one who hit the deck and looked in pain.

There were massive crowds as always on the Trouée d'Arenberg to see a reduced peloton chasing the break which was now without Jay Robert Thomson.

Geraint Thomas of Team Sky forced to abandon the race with stomach problems which saw the break now only of five riders with a lead of 2.09 to the peloton who were chasing Gilbert, Teunissen and Pollit and 83kms to go.

The gap dropped under two minutes as Drucker got up to Gilbert’s group which was starting on sector sixteen.

Bystrom, Robeet, Dillier and Wallays were left in the break which was now being chased by Peter Sagan who was only 23 seconds behind with 53kms left.

Sagan caught the break whilst behind him there was a crash which took down European Champion Alexandra Kristoff following a touch of wheels.

Bystrom lost a wheel leaving Sagan with Dillier and Wallays up front with seven sectors to go and big crowds on the roads.

Wallay dropped back as Sagan and the Swiss Champion Dillier, who had been out front all day, pushed on at speeds of 47.4kmh.

At Sector four, the gap was at 1.16 to a four-rider group with Greg Van Avermaet chasing.

With eleven kilometres to go, the gap was at 50 seconds with a group containing Zdenek Stybar a further minute behind.

The lead went out to 54 seconds to the second group who were racing for a podium place with six kilometres left

Into Roubaix and Dillier and Sagan were both taking turns on the front watched on by huge crowds.

The gap was at a minute with 3.4kms remaining and they took the final sector of cobbles still a minute ahead.

Into the velodrome and onto the track and the pair were duking it out as they took the bell. Peter Sagan hit the front and won in 5.54.06 ahead of Dillier with Niki Terpstra third Followed by Van Avermaet andf Stuvyen.





Sagan said; "Amazing I am so tired. This year I never in any crashes and it weas one step forward and I attacked I am very happy and I have to sat thank you to my team mates and in the end I did the winning move and it is an amazing feeling."

KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.