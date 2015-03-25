Peter Sagan Wins Gent-Wevelgem

Peter Sagan of Bora Hansgrohe has won the 80th Gent-Wevelgem race.

This latest Spring Classic was over 250.8kms from Deinze to Wevelgem in Flanders Field in Belgium and took place on a lovely Spring day.

Six riders in Frison (Lotto), Gonçalves (Katyusha), Ganna (Emirates), Duquennoy (Veranclassic) and Van Goethem and Van Schip (Roompot). formed a break after a raid by British rider Alex Dowsett failed and they had a lead of 10.20 before the World Tour teams in the race started to reduce that.

Over the Katsberg and it was down to 6.32 with 113kms left and under five minutes going into the final one hundred kilometres.

Onto the Kemmelberg with a lead of 5.10 and there was another crash with Luke Durbridge going down.

With 66kms remaining, the lead was down to 3.48 and 1.16 sixteen kilometres later.

There was another crash with Tony Gallopin amongst those who went down before a crash that saw two riders hitting a lamp post.

Going into the final forty kilometres and the gap was just over a minute to a chasing group with eight riders that included Vermote.

Kirsch led them up the Kemmelberg for the second and final time with 34kms left.

The seven out front were being chased down by a Quick Step led peloton and going in Ypres, the race came back together briefly only for a new front group of 29 riders to go away and be 21 seconds ahead with 22kms.

This group which dropped to 23 riders and plenty of sprinters were 48 seconds clear of a group on the Menin Road with fifteen kilometres left and going past the cemetry at Paschendale.

Philippe Gilbert led going into the final five kilometres and continued to drive this train through the tight streets of Wevelgem.

A Roompot rider in Van Goethem put in an attack which was shut down and Greg Van Avermaet tried on the right with 1.3kms left.

His move was marked but on the right went Sep Vanmarcke. He too was brought back. Then up came Peter Sagan of Bora Hansgrohe and the world champion won in 5.53.35 ahead of Viviani and Demare.





Sagan said about his third Gent-Wevelgem victory: "I am very happy and I like to win this race again. It was a lottery of a sprint. I started early but it was very good. Today was not too much wind which was why we finished in a big group. Today was the easiest one with weather conditions etc. it was a really fast race."





KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

