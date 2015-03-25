Peter Sagan Takes People's Classic Win

World Champion Peter Sagan has won the People’s Classic Race in Adelaide, Australia.

The fore-runner to the Tour Down Under, 132 riders including Caleb Ewan who has won the last two races took to the East End circuit of 22 laps of 2.3kms in Adelaide on a day where temperatures were around the seventeen degree mark for the latest edition of a race first held in 2006.

Three riders in Fumy Beppu, Zak Dempster and Tom Bohli were first to show and soon joined by two more riders in Jhonatan Restrepo and Manuele Boaro with Boaro taking the sprint points on lap six.

Restrepo took the second sprint on lap eleven, as Tim Roe and Lachlan Morton of Dimension Data joined the break which now had a twenty second lead.

On lap fifteen and Restrepo took the points at the next sprint. That was enough and five riders dropped back to the peloton, leaving only Bohli and Boaro up front.

With two laps to go, the peloton had everyone back in order and it came down to a sprint which Peter Sagan of Bora Hansgrohe won in 1.04.25 ahead of Andre Greipel and Caleb Ewan with British rider Chris Lawless in sixth place.









KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP



Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.