 

Peter Sagan Disqualified From Tour De France

04 July 2017 08:04
Bora Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan has been disqualified from the Tour De France.

Sagan was seen to have elbowed Mark Cavendish into a fence as they battled for the sprint at end of the fourth stage in Vittel. Cavendish hit the fence, went down and was riden over, suffering a suspected broken shoulder.

The Commissares have announced the following: "Having caused a serious crash towards the end of stage 4, Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) has been excluded from the Tour de France by the commissaires panel.

“We decided to disqualify Peter Sagan from the 2017 Tour de France because he endangered seriously several other riders including Mark Cavendish in the final meters of the sprint which happened in Vittel”, president commissaire Philippe Mariën stated.

“We apply article 12.104 of the UCI regulations which allow us to disqualify a rider.”




Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group
Picture copyright of CNS Sport

Source: DSG

