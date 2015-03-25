Peter Sagan Disqualified From Tour De France

Source: DSG
The British and Irish Lions face a series decider for the seventh time in their history when they face New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday.
Twelve British players will compete in the main draw of the singles events at Wimbledon this year.
Andy Murray defends his Wimbledon crown while Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are both looking for their second grand slam titles of the year.
The British and Irish Lions claimed a superb Test series-levelling victory over world champions New Zealand at Westpac Stadium on Saturday.
Ron Dennis' four-decade association with McLaren is over after he stood down as chairman of the British team on Friday.
The England and Wales Cricket Board has revealed details of its broadcast rights deal for the five-year period between 2020-2024,
