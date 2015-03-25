Peter Kennaugh Wins On L'Alpe d'Huez

Team Sky's Peter Kennaugh has won the seventh stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné.





Stage seven, now with Richie Porte in the lead was a 168km stage from Aoste to Alpe d'Huez and saw 158 riders start.





Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) initiated the main breakaway of the day as he sped up in the first climb of the day, the category 4 côte de Berland (km 27.5). In three waves, a breakaway of 17 riders was eventually formed at km 35 with the addition of Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R-La Mondiale), Jesus Herrada (Movistar), Koen Bouwman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Jelle Vanendert (Lotto-Soudal), Ignatas Konovalovas (FDJ), Maurits Lammertink (Katusha-Alpecin), Lennard Hofstede (Sunweb), Antonio Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Simon Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac), Romain Sicard (Direct Energie), Scott Thwaites (Dimension Data), Ben Swift and Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates), Thomas Degand (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Delio Fernandez and Mauro Finetto (Delko Marseille Provence KTM).





KOM Leader Koen Bouwman was first over the col de Cucheron and the col de Porte and the break were 5.10 ahead coming out of Grenoble after 74kms.





On to the col de Sarenne, Fernandez, Vandendert and Kennaugh got away with Herrada, Swift and Ulissi joining them before Kennaugh and Swift, the Manxman's former team mate went over the summit.





The duo carried on their way before Kennaugh attacked on Alpe d'Huez with 3.3km left and took the win in 4.43.59 with Ben Swift third seconds behind him.





Richie Porte of BMC finished sixth, some 1.56 down and goes into the final stage with a lead of 1.02 over Chris Froome.





Source: DSG

