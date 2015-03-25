Pete Sagan Takes Tour Down Under Race Lead

Bora Hansgrohe’s Peter Sagan took the win and race lead on stage four of the 20 th Santos Tour Down Under.

Caleb Ewan of Mitchelton Scott was in the Ochre jersey with a ten second lead for the start of the fourth stage which was 128kms from Norwood to Uraidla.

UniSA’s Zak Dempster and Alex Porter were away as soon as the flag dropped and after five kilometres, they were 2.20 ahead.

Ten kilometres later and the peloton had left them get 6.50 ahead on a stage where temperatures were over the forty degrees mark.

Dempster took the first sprint of the day at Birdwood ahead of Porter with stage three winner Elia Viviani who had moved up to second on GC, taking the final second as the gap went out to over nine minutes.

After 56kms of racing, the gap was down to 7.56 and continued to fall despite the weather getting warmer.

Porter took the second sprint at Charleston after 70.6kms as the gap decreased to 3.25 with less than fifty kilometres left.

Ten kilometres later and Dempster had dropped Porter and was on his own up front with a 4.10 lead.

Porter was caught by the peloton with 94kms gone as Dempster ploughed on, some 3.20 ahead.

With twenty kilometres left, Dempster, the most combative rider of the day, was 1.05 ahead and was finally caught after 109kms out in front.

On the climb up to Norton Summit, KOM Leader Nicholas Dlamini of Dimension Data was dropped as BMC got Richie Porte and Simon Gerrans over first.

Peter Sagan attacked and was chased by four riders who caught him. However, the World Champion went again and this time was clear and took the win ahead of Darryl Impey and Luis Leon Sanchez in 3.21.07.

That win put Peter Sagan into the lead of the race with a two second lead over Darryl Impey.

KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

