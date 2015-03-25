Perez Takes Tour De Luxembourg Stage Three Win

Cofidis’ Anthony Perez h as won the Skoda Tour De Luxembourg Stage Three

BMC’s Jean Pierre Drucker was again in the leader’s jersey and led the riders out a 192.9km stage from Eschweiler to Diekirch which had six mountain climbs, all of which were category one and one sprint with two laps of a finishing circuit to end to the stage.

The first break contained Dimitri Peyskens and Dries De Bondt but Peyskens quickly shot off and was soon joined by Martijn Budding of Roompot, KOM leader Brice Feilli and Loic Chetout of Cofidis.

Feillu took the first climb at Nocher and the second at Um Knupp as the gap went out to 3.20 after fifty kilometres.

With 138kms to go, Chetout took the three points for the day’s sprint before Feillu took another five points on the climb at Knaphoscheld.

As the gap dropped to a minute, Alex Kirsch and Antoine Warnier of the Veranclassic Aqua Project joined the leaders who stayed clear until there was four kilometres left.

BMC brought up Greg Van Avermaet as Rossetto of Cofidis tried to attack. Van Avermaet accelerated but Cofidis’ Anthony Perez came up to take the win ahead of Van Avermaet who is now the race leader.









