Pedersen Wins Tour du Poitou Charantes

Mads Pedersen of Trek Segafredo has won the 31 st Tour du Poitou Charantes.

This European Tour race had Mads Pedersen of Trek Segafredo in the leader’s jersey after his time trial win for the final 157.8km stage from Roumazieres-Loubert to Poitiers.

Brent Bookwalter and Cecchin went away with 123kms remaining after shelling Albanese who had been in the break with them.

Albanese caught back up and the three ploughed on but were caught with twenty kilometres to go and although the attacks came in, it ended in a bunch sprint with Marc Sarreau of FDJ taking the stage five win ahead of Elia Viviani of Team Sky and Mads Pedersen taking the overall victory.













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.